Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology (KURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 258,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,009. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $557.01, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 4.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

