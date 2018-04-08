Brokerages Expect Masimo (MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will post sales of $206.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the lowest is $204.10 million. Masimo posted sales of $186.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $206.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $836.06 million to $837.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $884.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $881.43 million to $888.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 16.49%. Masimo’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

MASI traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 282,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,907. The company has a market cap of $4,331.23, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Masimo has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $104.71.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,738.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,693. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 143.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

