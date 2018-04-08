Brokerages Expect Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mulesoft Inc (NYSE:MULE) to post $88.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mulesoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. Mulesoft reported sales of $60.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mulesoft will report full year sales of $88.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.99 million to $410.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $534.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $528.30 million to $547.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mulesoft.

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Mulesoft had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Mulesoft’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MULE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Mulesoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Mulesoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Mulesoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mulesoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Mulesoft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

MULE stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $43.98. 1,983,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,783.37 and a P/E ratio of -65.64. Mulesoft has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

In other news, Director Gary Little sold 22,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $551,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory George Schott sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $4,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,614 shares of company stock worth $13,814,363 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mulesoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mulesoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mulesoft by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,589,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,183 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mulesoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mulesoft by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mulesoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

