Brokerages Expect Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) to report sales of $551.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Newfield Exploration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.49 million to $611.10 million. Newfield Exploration posted sales of $417.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will report full-year sales of $551.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newfield Exploration.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price target on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of Newfield Exploration stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. 4,230,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4,843.26, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Newfield Exploration has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

In related news, Director Roger B. Plank bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,560.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $196,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,109.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,218,000 after purchasing an additional 208,148 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 26.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,114,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,071,000 after purchasing an additional 872,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,041,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,355,000 after purchasing an additional 509,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 3,994.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,899,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

