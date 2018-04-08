Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 388.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,242 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 674,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $2,004.15, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/brokerages-expect-pitney-bowes-pbi-to-post-0-29-earnings-per-share.html.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.