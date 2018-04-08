Brokerages Expect Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). Rockwell Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of RMTI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. 202,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,045. The company has a market cap of $272.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.19. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process.

