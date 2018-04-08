Brokerages Expect S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S.Y. Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 16.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned S.Y. Bancorp an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S.Y. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded S.Y. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of S.Y. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded S.Y. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,753. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.64. S.Y. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. S.Y. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 13.38%. research analysts expect that S.Y. Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from S.Y. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. S.Y. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In other S.Y. Bancorp news, insider William Dishman purchased 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $63,495.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,189.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl G. Herde acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $904,494.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,249 shares of company stock valued at $224,878. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S.Y. Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

