Brokerages Expect Smart Sand Inc (SND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Smart Sand had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Smart Sand from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 1,651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SND stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,406. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.53, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.21.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

