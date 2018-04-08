Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.02 Million

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $253.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.97 million to $255.16 million. UDR reported sales of $243.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $253.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. UDR had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $250.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NYSE UDR remained flat at $$35.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,316,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,417. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. UDR has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $9,575.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $1,077,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,974,053.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,800. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,344,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,365,000 after acquiring an additional 354,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UDR by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,889,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,924,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,308,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,463,000 after purchasing an additional 160,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UDR by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

