Brokerages Set $3.00 Price Target for U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS)

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given U.S. Auto Parts an industry rank of 129 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

U.S. Auto Parts stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

U.S. Auto Parts (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. U.S. Auto Parts had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 7.77%. sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

