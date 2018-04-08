Brokerages Set Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Target Price at $5.20

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACHN shares. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 363,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,358 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 363,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

ACHN stock remained flat at $$3.71 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.59, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.04. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders. The Company is focused on its complement inhibitor platform, directed at advancing small molecule compounds that have the potential to be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases associated with the alternative pathway of the complement system.

