Brokerages Set AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) PT at $48.20

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Darius G. Nevin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Blueport Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 10,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the third quarter worth about $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 27.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 486,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,895. AlarmCom has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.80, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $1,781.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). AlarmCom had a net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. equities analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/brokerages-set-alarmcom-hldg-inc-alrm-pt-at-48-20-updated.html.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.