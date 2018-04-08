Brokerages Set Allstate (ALL) Target Price at $98.79

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo cut shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,950,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,921,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,138,000 after purchasing an additional 215,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allstate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,281,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,026,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,292,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Allstate by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,047,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,963,000 after purchasing an additional 679,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.90. 2,159,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,992.52, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

