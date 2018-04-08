Brokerages Set American River Bankshares (AMRB) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price target on shares of American River Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Kevin Bender sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $73,218.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,229.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 505,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $15.51 on Thursday. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.31.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

American River Bankshares declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback 310,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

