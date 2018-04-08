Brokerages Set Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Target Price at $23.80

Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS began coverage on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,262.60, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore International Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James A. Mallak sold 87,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,879,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,871.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,109,924 shares of company stock valued at $500,173,870. 68.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Atkore International Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atkore International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atkore International Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

