Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Target Price at $191.06

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $152.65 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,131.19, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $555.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 40.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 89.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

