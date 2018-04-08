Brokerages Set Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) PT at $1,154.57

Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,154.57 ($15.95).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($16.30) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 8,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($15.82) per share, with a total value of £94,496.85 ($130,556.58). Insiders purchased a total of 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,474 over the last ninety days.

BVS stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,181 ($16.32). 1,127,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,736.76. Bovis Homes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 826 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,222 ($16.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a GBX 32.50 ($0.45) dividend. This is a positive change from Bovis Homes Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

