Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) PT at $7.10

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,373. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $280.74, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 741.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 310,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 441,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

