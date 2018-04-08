Brokerages Set Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) PT at $6.67

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCF shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.38 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 99,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company (Contango) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties in the onshore Texas Gulf Coast, offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States.

