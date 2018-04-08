Brokerages Set Danone SA (BN) PT at $73.89

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.83 ($91.15).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.50 ($87.04) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €71.00 ($87.65) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BN stock traded down €0.08 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.28 ($83.06). The company had a trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($76.38) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($89.05). The company has a market cap of $45,130.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

About Danone

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products.

