Brokerages Set Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Target Price at $33.25

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

ESIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Electro Scientific Industries from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electro Scientific Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

ESIO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 457,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $618.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. Electro Scientific Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.63%. Electro Scientific Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 227.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electro Scientific Industries news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of Electro Scientific Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $90,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 723.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter worth $109,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

