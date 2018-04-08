Brokerages Set FMC Corp (FMC) Price Target at $98.63

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $106.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.13. 2,147,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FMC has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $10,495.28, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $903,018.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,526,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after buying an additional 1,322,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,920,000 after buying an additional 585,130 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,445,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,842,000 after buying an additional 485,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,261,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,668,000 after buying an additional 308,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3,067.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 317,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after buying an additional 307,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

