Brokerages Set Geopark (GPRK) Price Target at $13.43

Shares of Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Geopark in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geopark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geopark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Geopark in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Geopark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

GPRK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 311,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,833. Geopark has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $704.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Geopark by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geopark by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Geopark by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geopark during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Geopark by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Geopark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

