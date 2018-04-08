Brokerages Set Iamgold (IMG) Target Price at $8.53

Shares of Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Benjamin Richard Little sold 13,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$89,076.36. Also, insider Jeffery Alexander Snow sold 15,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$121,863.40. Insiders have sold 162,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,466 in the last ninety days.

TSE:IMG traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$6.47. The company had a trading volume of 381,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,066. Iamgold has a 52 week low of C$4.89 and a 52 week high of C$8.87.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$369.67 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa; and Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

