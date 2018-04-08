Brokerages Set ING Groep NV (ING) PT at $15.00

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ING Groep by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,074,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 196,177 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 419,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,974,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 262,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,397. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,281.27, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a $0.5344 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 25th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 42.36%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

