Brokerages Set LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) PT at $25.32

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Barnello acquired 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $478,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,397.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LHO stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,123. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,358.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.39). LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $257.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.42 million. research analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.87%.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

