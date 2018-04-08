Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (MEOH) Target Price at $58.77

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 30,312.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 699,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 697,182 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $15,811,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 485,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 254,121 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $13,386,000. Finally, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Methanex by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 99,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.20. 441,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5,211.30, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $64.60.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.57 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase 6,590,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

