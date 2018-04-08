Brokerages Set Mylan (MYL) PT at $46.81

Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mylan from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. UBS set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,118,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21,193.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Mylan has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Heather M. Bresch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $309,390.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,287 shares of company stock worth $14,409,960. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mylan by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Mylan (MYL) PT at $46.81” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/brokerages-set-mylan-myl-pt-at-46-81-updated.html.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.