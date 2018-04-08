Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NCR) Target Price at $43.33

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. 690,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3,636.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. NCR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 80.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. equities analysts predict that NCR will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $72,366.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,122.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Langenbahn sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $153,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NCR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NCR) Target Price at $43.33” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/brokerages-set-ncr-co-ncr-target-price-at-43-33.html.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention applications, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.