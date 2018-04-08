Brokerages Set Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTR. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuvectra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Nuvectra stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Nuvectra has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 140.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Nuvectra will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 395,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 4th quarter worth $3,597,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

