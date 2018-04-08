Brokerages Set Seagate Technology (STX) PT at $50.63

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.59.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Vetr raised Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

STX stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 4,278,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,181. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,668.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,932,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chong Sup Park sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $218,289.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at $472,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,048 shares of company stock worth $43,459,301 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

