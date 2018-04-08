Brokerages Set Shire (SHP) Price Target at $4,708.82

Shares of Shire (LON:SHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,708.82 ($66.10).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a GBX 7,500 ($105.28) price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,400 ($61.76) price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($59.66) price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of SHP stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,708.50 ($52.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. Shire has a twelve month low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,021 ($70.48).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/brokerages-set-shire-shp-price-target-at-4708-82.html.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.