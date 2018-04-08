Brokerages Set Spin Master (TOY) Target Price at $63.71

Shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.71.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

TOY opened at C$49.48 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$34.52 and a 12-month high of C$61.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$559.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$529.58 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 104.00%.

In other Spin Master news, insider Nancy Ann Zwiers sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.81, for a total transaction of C$199,209.45.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

