Brokerages Set Spire Inc (SR) Price Target at $69.00

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on SR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, March 26th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Spire to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Spire by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 718,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 282,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spire by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spire by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spire by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,894,000 after buying an additional 63,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.65. 165,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,061. The firm has a market cap of $3,560.54, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.06. Spire has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Spire had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Spire will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/brokerages-set-spire-inc-sr-price-target-at-69-00.html.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.