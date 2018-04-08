Brokerages Set Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) PT at $64.50

Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm Ruger & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Co by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 385,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 293,208 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Co by 3,882.4% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 132,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Co by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,671,000 after acquiring an additional 85,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Co by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Co by 100.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

RGR traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 242,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,554. The company has a market cap of $956.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of -0.02. Sturm Ruger & Co has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. Sturm Ruger & Co had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sturm Ruger & Co will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Sturm Ruger & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

