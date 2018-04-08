Brokerages Set Whitestone REIT (WSR) Price Target at $12.67

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 112,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,938.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Whitestone REIT in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Whitestone REIT in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Whitestone REIT by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 259,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,421. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $410.65, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.59 million. equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.20%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

