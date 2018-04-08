Brokerages Set William Hill plc (WMH) Price Target at $323.29

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.29 ($4.54).

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMH. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.33) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.28) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 341 ($4.79) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on William Hill from GBX 390 ($5.47) to GBX 380 ($5.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.33) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 324 ($4.55) on Thursday. William Hill has a 1-year low of GBX 239.10 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 345 ($4.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.94 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from William Hill’s previous dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC is a gambling company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activities undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines. The Online segment consists of all online and telephone activity outside of Australia, including sports betting, casino, poker sites and other gaming products along with telephone betting services.

