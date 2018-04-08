Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Boosted by Analyst (DOL)

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.25.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$153.30. 217,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,638. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$113.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$170.00.

In other Dollarama news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.91, for a total value of C$2,443,650.00. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,570.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.

