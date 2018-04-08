Brokers Issue Forecasts for Healthequity Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Healthequity in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthequity’s FY2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of HQY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 415,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,715. The firm has a market cap of $3,877.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Healthequity by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,548,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,081 shares of company stock worth $39,413,118 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

