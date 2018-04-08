Mastercard (MA) Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,503 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.24% of Mastercard worth $388,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 45,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,885,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,384,000 after acquiring an additional 59,948 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

In other Mastercard news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $184,833.31, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

