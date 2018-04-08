Brown-Forman (BF.A) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Brown-Forman’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of BF.A opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $26,014.81, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.86. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 18.15%. analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brown-Forman to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

