Bombardier Recreational Products (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier Recreational Products (TSE:DOO) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier Recreational Products’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier Recreational Products from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier Recreational Products from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier Recreational Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Bombardier Recreational Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier Recreational Products from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.78.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$50.56 on Friday. Bombardier Recreational Products has a 12 month low of C$31.14 and a 12 month high of C$53.24.

Bombardier Recreational Products (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion.

In other Bombardier Recreational Products news, insider Anne-Marie Laberge sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.58, for a total value of C$370,498.50.

Bombardier Recreational Products Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

