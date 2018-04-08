Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $883.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alison Eichert sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $406,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $45,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

