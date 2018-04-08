Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,790 IBM (IBM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 518,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,788,000 after buying an additional 92,444 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 65,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Vetr downgraded shares of IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,600. IBM has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $172.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138,700.28, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. IBM’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

