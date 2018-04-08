Bulwark (BWK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,392.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Bulwark has a market cap of $5.75 million and $42,392.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bulwark has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 6,074,351 coins and its circulating supply is 5,755,297 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bulwark is a PoW cryptocurrency based on NIST5 algorithm. “

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.