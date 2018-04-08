Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Market Capitalization Reaches $126.15 Million

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Byteball Bytes has a total market capitalization of $126.15 million and approximately $201,720.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for $195.51 or 0.02745860 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00763359 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00170876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,222 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES “

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptox, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.