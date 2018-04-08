Bytecent (BYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $738,767.00

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Bytecent coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00005070 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecent has a market capitalization of $738,767.00 and approximately $10,570.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecent has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020737 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Bytecent

Bytecent uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,073,975 coins. Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com. Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There have been hundreds of digital currencies that have launched worldwide, and more than ninety-eight percent of the digital currencies launched have failed for one reason or another. The Bytecent project was conceived to bring sanity back to an industry that has drifted away from the core principles set forth with the original Bitcoin project. Bytecent is not just another digital currency in a sea of many; it is a philosophy born out of necessity. The goal of this project is to reinvent digital currencies from the manner that wallets are distributed and installed, to the method that coins are earned and spent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Unlike with other digital currencies, Bytecent does not require any special hardware or configurations to mine. Simply download the software, install it, and begin mining today! “Mining” is lingo for discovering new Bytecent, similar to panning for gold. In actuality, mining is simply the process used to verify Bytecent transactions on the network.There are approximately 1440 coins generated per day, so finding new Bytecent can take a few hours or a few days depending on the speed of your computer. Mining Bytecent is fun and allows anyone with no mining experience or technical knowhow to begin mining immediately! Similar to conventional currencies, Bytecent is a currency that can be used to buy goods and services. You can offer your goods or services in return for payment in Bytecent. “

Buying and Selling Bytecent

Bytecent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.