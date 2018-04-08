Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) Price Reaches $0.0022

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Poloniex. Bytecoin has a market cap of $398.48 million and approximately $595,087.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.02461110 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006649 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 183,827,030,712 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

