C20 Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (C20)

C20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, C20 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. C20 has a market cap of $0.00 and $5.14 million worth of C20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C20 token can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00029045 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00673720 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00178392 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

C20 Token Profile

C20 launched on October 16th, 2017. C20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens. The Reddit community for C20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for C20 is crypto20.com. C20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. C20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

C20 Token Trading

C20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase C20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C20 must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

