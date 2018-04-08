CacheCoin (CACH) Price Down 3% This Week

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, CacheCoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CacheCoin has a market capitalization of $79,883.00 and $1,100.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CacheCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.01674260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004573 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015587 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00024381 BTC.

CacheCoin Profile

CacheCoin (CACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin. The official website for CacheCoin is www.cachecoin.cc.

Buying and Selling CacheCoin

CacheCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy CacheCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CacheCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CacheCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

